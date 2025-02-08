Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $408.14 and last traded at $411.18. Approximately 370,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,995,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $404.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

