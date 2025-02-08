Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $418.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.