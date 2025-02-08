Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 35,389,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,007,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Helium One Global Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £51.42 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

About Helium One Global

(Get Free Report)

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.