Head to Head Analysis: U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, suggesting that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Bancshares $335.67 million 2.02 $62.62 million $3.98 11.12

This table compares U.S.A Bank and Equity Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for U.S.A Bank and Equity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Equity Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60

Equity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Equity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Profitability

This table compares U.S.A Bank and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A Equity Bancshares 18.66% 14.64% 1.31%

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats U.S.A Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products. The company's loan products also comprise 1 4 family residential mortgages, agriculture, consumer, residential real estate mortgage, and agricultural real estate and production loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; insurance brokerage; trust and wealth management; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. It operates a network of branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

