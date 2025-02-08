Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 163,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 823,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 106,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

