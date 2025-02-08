Guardant Health Announces Debt Exchange TransactionsPalo Alto, Calif. – Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, disclosed that on February 6, 2025, it entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certai

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Guardant Health’s 8K filing here.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
