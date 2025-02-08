Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in producing, distributing, or supporting renewable and sustainable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or biomass. Investing in green energy stocks allows individuals to support environmentally friendly initiatives while potentially benefiting from the growth of the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $39.74. 3,122,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.56. 200,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,315. The company has a market cap of $438.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a P/E ratio of 433.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

