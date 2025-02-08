Gray Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,866 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

