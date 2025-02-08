Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $56.15. 23,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 23,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $595.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

