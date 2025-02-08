Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $174.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $488.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.51 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

