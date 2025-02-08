Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Aleksandar Milovanovic Purchases 20,000 Shares

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,934,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,179,039.60. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 1,499 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $4,032.31.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Golden Matrix Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 153,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Matrix Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

