Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Global Energy Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Global Energy Metals
Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.
