GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM opened at $144.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

