Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 5,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Geodrill Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- What is a Dividend King?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.