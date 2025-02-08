Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 5,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Geodrill Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.