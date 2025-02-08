Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Shares Up 36.4% – What’s Next?

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverages, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

