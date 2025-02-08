General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Melius Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

NYSE:GE opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $207.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

