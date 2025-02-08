Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.15 ($8.51) and traded as low as GBX 544 ($6.75). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.82), with a volume of 34,397 shares traded.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 599.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 685.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3,693.33, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 21.81 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 29.5042322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 7.41 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns.

