FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.