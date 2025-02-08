Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Forvia Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Further Reading

