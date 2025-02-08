Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
Forvia Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.
Forvia Company Profile
Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.