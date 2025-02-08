Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Fortive also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.830-0.860 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

FTV opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $87.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

