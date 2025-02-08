Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 697 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,424 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $628.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.