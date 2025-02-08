FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Trading Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 2,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

FIT Hon Teng Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

