FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO R Douglas Orr Sells 2,000 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.20. The stock had a trading volume of 184,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $553,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 32.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

