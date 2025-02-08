First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

