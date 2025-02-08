First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.87 and last traded at $63.68. 19,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 60,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $404.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 435.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

