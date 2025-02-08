First Merchants Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $316,955.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,196.72. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

