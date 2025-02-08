Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 08th

Uber Technologies, Cloudflare, Salesforce, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Coinbase Global are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to the shares of companies operating in the financial services industry, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other related businesses. These stocks often reflect the performance and stability of the overall economy, and investors often look to them as indicators of market health and conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,720,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

NYSE:NET traded up $25.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,069,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of -758.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $171.38.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.81. 7,612,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.36. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $311.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,841,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,199,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $61.75.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.49. 7,866,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.22 and its 200 day moving average is $236.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 3.61.

