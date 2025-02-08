Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,606 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 294,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

