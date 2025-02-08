Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 4,647 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after buying an additional 288,772 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $168.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 141.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.16.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

