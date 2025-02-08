Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 18.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.08). Approximately 7,660,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.91).
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £569.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
