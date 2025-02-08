Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 18.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.08). Approximately 7,660,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.91).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
