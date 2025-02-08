Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.08). Approximately 7,660,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.91).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 9.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £569.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
