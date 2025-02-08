Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,620.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $184,306.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,485.96. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,128 shares of company stock worth $502,042 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

