Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. 596,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,539,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Farmmi Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.10 and a quick ratio of 15.55.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

