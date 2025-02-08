Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after buying an additional 490,109 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.