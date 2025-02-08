Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after buying an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.