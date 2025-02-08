Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

