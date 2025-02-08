Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

