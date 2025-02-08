Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.2% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

