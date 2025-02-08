Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73. Exponent has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

About Exponent

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $123,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,352.18. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,589 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

