Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Exponent Price Performance
EXPO stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73. Exponent has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $115.75.
Exponent Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent
About Exponent
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exponent
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.