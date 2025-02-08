Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 2516697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,845,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

