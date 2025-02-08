Exane Asset Management Makes New $585,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.3% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,490,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,430. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

EW stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

