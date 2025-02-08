Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 199,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

