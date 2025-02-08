ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Plans $0.22 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of CEFD opened at $20.34 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
