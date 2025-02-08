Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 82,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

