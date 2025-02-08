EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 593,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 343,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 312,064 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

