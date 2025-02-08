Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 9,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Several research firms have commented on COCH. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Envoy Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envoy Medical stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.22% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

