Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of EBTC opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

