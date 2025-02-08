Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading 0.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 23,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

