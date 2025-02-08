Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 53,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 70,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

